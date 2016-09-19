Bowie and Lemmy Coloring Books

Two new coloring books based on the lives of Motorhead legend Lemmy Kilmister and David Bowie are set for release via Feral House.

Motorhead: Color the Ace of Spades features work by Joe Petangno, the artist who created the cover of 1986’s Orgasmatron. Drawings from fans and personal stories from Kilmister’s life and work with Hawkwind and Motorhead fill out the book.

Meanwhile, the publishers of David Bowie: Color the Starman, are calling this “the most anticipated of the series,” since “hundreds of Bowie fans have begged for inclusion in the volume.” Among the featured contributors are Mike Diana, Tony Millionaire, Mica O’Herlihy and Chicago-based music historian Steve Krakow, who draws under the name Plastic Crimewave.

“Starman offers a uniquely creative way to remember the starman and his incredible life on earth – essential reading for fans of every generation,” Feral House notes in the Amazon listing.

Both books are available now for $15.95. Feral House is also running a coloring contest where fans can submit images for possible use on their social media; every accepted artist will be entered into a drawing to win a copy of two upcoming coloring books devoted to Prince and Muhammad Ali.

Bowie and Kilmister died within days of one another, shocking the music world. Kilmister suddenly passed away in late December at age 70, after battling prostate cancer. His official cause of death also included cardiac arrhythmia and congestive heart failure. Bowie, 69, died on Jan. 11, after losing his own cancer battle.

