Vince Neil Awaits Court Date

Vince Neil‘s trial on misdemeanor battery charges, stemming from an incident with a fan in Las Vegas last April during an outing with actor Nicolas Cage, has been delayed for a month.

Police in Las Vegas charged the Motley Crue singer with allegedly pulling a woman’s hair so forcefully on April 7 that she was brought to the pavement at the Aria Hotel. He faces a maximum sentence of six months in jail if convicted. The trial was due to begin today, but according to the Seattle Times, Neil’s lawyers told the judge that a key defense witness wasn’t available this week, and the case will now be starting instead on Oct. 20.

Las Vegas police spokesman Michael Rodriguez said the fan — later identified as Kelly Guerrero – initially approached Cage for an autograph. Neil “came up to her from behind and grabbed her by the hair,” Rodriguez told NBC.

Cage then apparently took Neil outside to try to calm him down, and a scuffle – captured by a cellphone from inside a nearby car – ensued between the two men. Cage appeared to say something like “I’m helping you” at first. Cage then grabbed Neil in a headlock, and yelled, “Stop this s— now!” before men, who appear to be with security, arrived.

Neil later denied dragging the woman to the ground, with sources “close to the Motley Crue frontman” telling TMZ that he was just trying to “push past her” because of her “very aggressive” behavior. Law enforcement countered his not-guilty plea by saying that casino surveillance footage allegedly told a different story.

