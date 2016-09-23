Iron Maiden’s Newest Brew

The third entry in Iron Maiden ‘s extremely popular beer line, the limited edition Trooper Red ‘N’ Black porter, is beginning to arrive in U.S. stores.

The new brew, crafted by Robinson’s Brewery, is named after both the song “The Red and the Black” from the group’s acclaimed 2015 double album The Book of Souls and the two colors the beer shifts between when held up to the light.

“Stouts and porters were virgin territory for me,” admits Iron Maiden singer Bruce Dickinson , who was involved in the creation of Red ‘N’ Black. “So I just went by feel. [Robinson’s Brewery head brewer] Martyn [Weeks] and I hope we have created a new take on a classic beer and one which I hope will tickle the taste buds of ale fans in a pleasantly unexpected way.”

Red N’ Black follows the original Trooper beer, which hit stores in spring 2013, and the limited edition “supercharged” 6.6 percent alcohol by volume Trooper 666 brew, which arrived in fall 2015. In July 2015, it was announced that more than 10 million pints of Trooper beer had been sold.

You can find where Red ‘N’ Black beer is being sold near you by visiting the website for Trooper and entering your address into the “beer finder” map. Iron Maiden recently completed a six-month world tour in support of The Book of Souls.